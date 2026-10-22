Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Cepheus Park Randers

Today's game between AGF and Egnatia will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for AGF vs Egnatia are listed below. The match is available to stream live on Paramount+ and ViX.

AGF host Egnatia at Cepheus Park Randers in a Conference League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Jakob Poulsen's side come into this match with momentum checked slightly by recent results. A draw against FC Koebenhavn and a defeat to Gent in their last two outings have introduced a degree of uncertainty, though a 3-0 win over Soenderjyske before that shows the quality is there.

Egnatia arrive in stronger recent form. Nevil Dede's squad beat Vllaznia 3-1 in the Kategoria Superiore on October 18 and drew 1-1 with FC Midtjylland in their last Conference League outing, a result that keeps them well placed in the competition.

The Albanian side have shown they can travel and compete. Their away record in European football this campaign has been solid, and they will not come to Randers simply to defend.

This is a fixture where both teams have something to prove. AGF need a win to arrest a dip in form, while Egnatia will be looking to build on a sequence of results that suggests they belong at this level.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch AGF vs Egnatia live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch AGF vs Egnatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AGF head into this fixture without Kevin Yakob, Nicolai Poulsen, Tomas Kristjansson, and Mikael Anderson, all of whom are listed as injured. Jakob Poulsen's projected XI includes Mads Hedenstad Christiansen, Daniel Gretarsson, Colin Roesler, Eric Kahl, Frederik Emmery, Markus Solbakken, Jacob Andersen, Kristian Arnstad, Tobias Bech, Callum McCowatt, and Stefen Tchamche. No suspensions are reported for the home side.

Egnatia travel to Denmark with Soumaila Bakayoko absent through injury, though no suspensions affect Nevil Dede's squad. The away side's projected XI features Mario Dajsinani, Eneo Bitri, Guillem Jaime, Eljon Sota, Andrey Yago, Altin Kryeziu, Albano Aleksi, Karim Loukili, Alessandro Albanese, Daniel Adjessa, and Ildi Gruda. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

AGF's last five results show a W2-D2-L1 record across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with FC Koebenhavn on October 18, and prior to that they lost 1-0 to Gent in the Conference League. A 3-0 win over Soenderjyske on October 12 remains their standout result in that run. Across the five matches, AGF scored nine goals and conceded five.

Egnatia's last five fixtures produced a W3-D1-L1 record. Their most recent match was a 3-1 win over Vllaznia on October 18, and they drew 1-1 with FC Midtjylland in their previous Conference League game. Earlier results include a 2-0 win over Laci and a 2-1 victory over Partizani, with their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Elbasani in September. Egnatia scored eight goals and conceded five across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for AGF and Egnatia. This fixture represents the first recorded meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, AGF currently sit in 29th position while Egnatia occupy 19th place, meaning Egnatia head into this fixture with the stronger standing in the competition and will look to extend that advantage with a positive result in Randers.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AGF vs Egnatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: