Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. Live stream details are listed below.

Bournemouth host Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with two sides arriving in very different states of momentum.

The Cherries come into this fixture on the back of a stunning run of form. Marco Rose's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League and a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan.

That Europa League win over Milan was particularly convincing. Bournemouth have shown they can compete against elite European opposition and back it up with consistent domestic results, making them a formidable opponent at the Vitality.

Aston Villa arrive under Unai Emery having won four of their last five matches. Villa beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League most recently, and their Champions League campaign has been equally impressive, with a 6-0 thrashing of Fenerbahce among their recent results.

The head-to-head record between these two sides has been closely contested in recent seasons, adding further intrigue to a Carabao Cup tie that neither team will want to exit early.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been provided at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injury or suspension news currently available. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture in outstanding form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and losing just once. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, and they also recorded a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan during that run. Bournemouth have scored 11 goals across those five games, conceding six, with their only defeat a 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have also won four of their last five, with their sole dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at Brentford. Villa beat Manchester City 2-1 in their most recent Premier League outing and have been equally productive in the Champions League, including a 6-0 victory over Fenerbahce. Across five matches, Villa have scored 13 goals and conceded just five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Aston Villa hold the stronger record, with three wins to Bournemouth's one and one draw. Villa's standout result in that run was a 4-0 home victory in November 2025, while Bournemouth's only win came via a 1-0 result in May 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: