Serie A - Game Week 2 28 Aug 2026 - 14:45 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Venezia will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for AC Milan vs Venezia are listed below for viewers in the United States.

AC Milan host Venezia at San Siro on Friday evening in the second round of the 2026/27 Serie A season. Ruben Amorim's side return to home turf off the back of an opening-day win, while the visitors arrive looking to recover from a difficult start to the campaign.

Milan opened their league season with a 2-1 victory at Torino, a result that gave Amorim's early tactical blueprint its first real test in a competitive environment. Alphadjo Cisse, the summer signing who had been close to joining PSV before opting for the Rossoneri, scored on his Serie A debut and has quickly become a talking point among the San Siro faithful.

The transfer window continues to cast a shadow over the squad, with Rafael Leao's future still unresolved heading into this fixture. The Portuguese winger is absent from the matchday picture as negotiations with Galatasaray intensify, and his likely departure leaves a gap Amorim will need to fill before the window closes.

Venezia, freshly promoted and managed by Giovanni Stroppa, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Lecce on the opening weekend. That result underlined the size of the task facing the Lagunari as they attempt to establish themselves back in the top flight after their return.

Stroppa will ask his side to be compact and hard to break down at San Siro, but Venezia arrive as clear underdogs against a Milan side that has dominated this fixture historically and carries the confidence of three points already banked.

For everything you need to know about where to watch the game, read on.

How to watch AC Milan vs Venezia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Milan go into this fixture without several key players. Rafael Leao, Mario Gila, Warren Bondo, Fikayo Tomori, and Youssouf Fofana are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Amorim's projected XI features Mike Maignan in goal, with a back line of Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Davide Bartesaghi. Alphadjo Cisse, fresh from his debut goal against Torino, is named in the XI alongside Yunus Musah, Ardon Jashari, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze, Pervis Estupinan, and Goncalo Ramos.

Venezia have three players sidelined through injury: Marin Sverko, Andrea Adorante, and Matias Moreno. Stroppa's projected starting lineup is led by Filip Stankovic in goal, with Joel Schingtienne, Bartol Franjic, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Antoine Hainaut in defence. Gianluca Busio, Thierry Correia, Toma Basic, and Kike Perez make up the midfield, with Akor Adams and John Yeboah leading the attack. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Milan's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 Serie A win at Torino on August 23, with their other competitive result being a 2-4 friendly victory over Manchester United. They were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in pre-season and drew 1-1 with Inter and 2-2 with Celtic in earlier warm-up games. Across those five fixtures, Milan scored ten goals and conceded seven, including back-to-back draws before the season began.

Venezia's recent record stands at two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A defeat at Lecce on August 23. They did beat Modena 3-2 in the Coppa Italia, and earlier in pre-season defeated Galatasaray 3-0 away from home. They drew 2-2 with Brest and lost 4-3 to Saint-Etienne in friendlies, conceding ten goals across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 27, 2025, when Venezia hosted Milan in Serie A and lost 2-0. Before that, Milan won 4-0 at San Siro in September 2024. Across the five Serie A meetings in the dataset, Milan have won four times and Venezia have won none, with one result not producing a Milan victory only in terms of margin. Milan have scored 13 goals across those five fixtures and conceded just one.

Standings

In the early Serie A standings, AC Milan sit fifth after the opening round of fixtures, while Venezia are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Venezia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: