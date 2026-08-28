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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoVenezia
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Watch AC Milan vs Venezia Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Venezia
AC Milan
Venezia
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Venezia, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Serie A - Game Week 2
San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Venezia will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for AC Milan vs Venezia are listed below for viewers in the United States.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

Click here

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

Click here

AC Milan host Venezia at San Siro on Friday evening in the second round of the 2026/27 Serie A season. Ruben Amorim's side return to home turf off the back of an opening-day win, while the visitors arrive looking to recover from a difficult start to the campaign.

Milan opened their league season with a 2-1 victory at Torino, a result that gave Amorim's early tactical blueprint its first real test in a competitive environment. Alphadjo Cisse, the summer signing who had been close to joining PSV before opting for the Rossoneri, scored on his Serie A debut and has quickly become a talking point among the San Siro faithful.

The transfer window continues to cast a shadow over the squad, with Rafael Leao's future still unresolved heading into this fixture. The Portuguese winger is absent from the matchday picture as negotiations with Galatasaray intensify, and his likely departure leaves a gap Amorim will need to fill before the window closes.

Venezia, freshly promoted and managed by Giovanni Stroppa, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Lecce on the opening weekend. That result underlined the size of the task facing the Lagunari as they attempt to establish themselves back in the top flight after their return.

Stroppa will ask his side to be compact and hard to break down at San Siro, but Venezia arrive as clear underdogs against a Milan side that has dominated this fixture historically and carries the confidence of three points already banked.

For everything you need to know about where to watch the game, read on.

How to watch AC Milan vs Venezia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Venezia Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Formation
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
3-5-2
16M. Maignan31S. Pavlovic5K. De Winter34M. Gila21S. Chukwueze80Y. Musah70A. Cisse14L. Modric8R. Loftus-Cheek2P. Estupinan9G. Ramos1F. Stankovic3J. Schingtienne4B. Franjic17A. Bella-Kotchap18A. Hainaut6G. Busio14T. Correia26T. Basic71K. Perez45A. Adams10J. Yeboah
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
3-4-2-1
AC Milan

Starting XI

Venezia

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • G. Stroppa

Milan go into this fixture without several key players. Rafael Leao, Mario Gila, Warren Bondo, Fikayo Tomori, and Youssouf Fofana are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Amorim's projected XI features Mike Maignan in goal, with a back line of Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Davide Bartesaghi. Alphadjo Cisse, fresh from his debut goal against Torino, is named in the XI alongside Yunus Musah, Ardon Jashari, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze, Pervis Estupinan, and Goncalo Ramos.

Venezia have three players sidelined through injury: Marin Sverko, Andrea Adorante, and Matias Moreno. Stroppa's projected starting lineup is led by Filip Stankovic in goal, with Joel Schingtienne, Bartol Franjic, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and Antoine Hainaut in defence. Gianluca Busio, Thierry Correia, Toma Basic, and Kike Perez make up the midfield, with Akor Adams and John Yeboah leading the attack. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

CEL
D2-2
INT
D1-1
CHE
L3-0
MUN
W2-4
TOR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
VEN

VEN - Form

GAL
W0-3
SEN
L4-3
B29
D2-2
MOD
W3-2
LEC
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Milan's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 Serie A win at Torino on August 23, with their other competitive result being a 2-4 friendly victory over Manchester United. They were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in pre-season and drew 1-1 with Inter and 2-2 with Celtic in earlier warm-up games. Across those five fixtures, Milan scored ten goals and conceded seven, including back-to-back draws before the season began.

Venezia's recent record stands at two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A defeat at Lecce on August 23. They did beat Modena 3-2 in the Coppa Italia, and earlier in pre-season defeated Galatasaray 3-0 away from home. They drew 2-2 with Brest and lost 4-3 to Saint-Etienne in friendlies, conceding ten goals across those five matches.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawVenezia
5
0
0
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
4
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
0
FT
Serie A
Venezia badge
Venezia
VEN
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
4
FT
15Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 27, 2025, when Venezia hosted Milan in Serie A and lost 2-0. Before that, Milan won 4-0 at San Siro in September 2024. Across the five Serie A meetings in the dataset, Milan have won four times and Venezia have won none, with one result not producing a Milan victory only in terms of margin. Milan have scored 13 goals across those five fixtures and conceded just one.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
110040+43
W
2
InterInterINT
110041+33
W
3
LecceLecceLEC
110020+23
W
4
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
110020+23
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
110021+13
W
6
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110021+13
W
7
CagliariCagliariCGL
110010+13
W
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
110010+13
W
9
LazioLazioLAZ
110010+13
W
10
ComoComoCOM
10101101
D
11
UdineseUdineseUDI
10101101
D
12
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
100112-10
L
13
TorinoTorinoTOR
100112-10
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
100101-10
L
15
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
100101-10
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
100101-10
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
100102-20
L
18
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
100102-20
L
19
MonzaMonzaMON
100114-30
L
20
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the early Serie A standings, AC Milan sit fifth after the opening round of fixtures, while Venezia are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Venezia today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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