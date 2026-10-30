Serie A - Game Week 10 31 Oct 2026 - 15:45 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Inter will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Milan vs Inter is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Telemundo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock.

Milan and Inter meet at San Siro on Saturday, October 31 in the first Derby della Madonnina of the 2026/27 Serie A season, with the fixture carrying far more weight than a standard tenth-round clash.

Milan arrive at this game under pressure. A 4-2 home defeat to Bologna on matchday nine has left Ruben Amorim's side seven points behind Inter and outside the Champions League places, turning what might have been a statement opportunity into something closer to a rescue mission.

Amorim acknowledged the difficulty after the Bologna loss, pointing to fatigue and a heavy injury list as factors, but also admitting the result stung. Milan had a chance to pull level through Camarda but could not take it.

Inter, by contrast, come into the derby as Serie A leaders. Cristian Chivu's side ground out a 2-0 win at Venezia in midweek, a performance that was far from convincing but delivered the points. Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was outstanding that night, and Chivu admitted he would have changed the entire outfield at half-time were it not for him.

The head-to-head record between these clubs in recent seasons has favoured Milan. They have won three of the last four competitive meetings, including a 1-0 home victory in Serie A in March 2026 and a 3-0 Coppa Italia win at Inter's ground the previous April.

Milan need a result to stay in touch with the top four. Inter need a win to consolidate their lead at the summit. The TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Milan's projected XI includes Mike Maignan in goal, with Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Pervis Estupinan, and Fikayo Tomori in defence. Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Yunus Musah, and Alphadjo Cisse are listed in midfield, with Davide Bartesaghi and Goncalo Ramos completing the eleven. Amorim is without Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Pietro Terracciano, Diego Moreira, Mario Gila, and Adrien Rabiot through injury.

For Inter, Chivu names Ivan Provedel in goal behind a back three of Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, and Carlos Augusto. The midfield five is Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, Aleksandar Stankovic, Federico Dimarco, and Andy Diouf, with Ange-Yoan Bonny and Marcus Thuram leading the attack. Lautaro Martinez, Benjamin Pavard, John Stones, Curtis Jones, and Luis Henrique are all absent through injury.

Form

Milan have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one of those defeats a heavy 3-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the Europa League. Their most recent outing ended in the 4-2 home reverse against Bologna, though they did beat Udinese 2-0 three days earlier. Across the five matches, Milan have scored 12 goals and conceded 13, a return that underlines the defensive fragility Amorim is working to address.

Inter have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 4-3 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League. Since then, Chivu's side have beaten Shakhtar Donetsk, Bologna, Fiorentina, and Venezia in succession. They have scored nine goals and conceded six across that run, with the clean sheet at Venezia their most recent defensive performance.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a 1-1 friendly in August 2026. Before that, Milan won 1-0 at San Siro in Serie A in March 2026, and Inter lost 1-0 at home to Milan in November 2025. Across the five most recent meetings in all competitions, Milan have won three, with one draw and one defeat, scoring seven goals to Inter's three.

Standings

Inter lead Serie A heading into matchday ten, while Milan sit fifth. The gap between the sides is seven points, making this derby a significant moment in the early-season title and top-four picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: