How to watch today’s Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, as well as play start time and team news.

A stumbling Punjab Kings welcome IPL leaders Rajasthan Royals to Mohali with both sides vying to shake off their respective defeats in the league.

Punjab Kings participated in another thriller as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by just a mere margin of two runs. Shikhar Dhawan's men have had a roller coaster of a campaign and the fans up north would be hoping to garner some consistency with just two wins from five games.

Rajasthan Royals were handed a heartbreaking defeat in their previous outing with some late batting heroics from Rashid Khan breaking down the Rajasthani fortress. RR would be aiming to return to winning ways despite the setback as the outfit are seeded at the summit of the IPL ladder with four wins from five games.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Date & Play Start Time

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals square off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, Punjab.

The two sides will meet on Saturday April 13, 2024 with the two outfits slated to start the game at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.

Date April 13, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur, Mohali, Punjab

How to watch PBKS vs RR online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for Willow TV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashking Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

PBKS vs RR Team News

Punjab Kings Team News

Without a doubt, India homegrown pairing of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have been the silver lining for PBKS this term. The duo salvaged a thundering victory against GT from the jaws of defeat and almost replicated these heroics against Hyderabad as well.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh marched into the purple cap race after picking up four wickets, to take his tally to eight, as the Indian international will spearhead the pace battery alongside Kagiso Rabada who has garnered seven wickets.

Punjab are touted to make some switches to their top-order with the likes of Prabhsimran Singh and Johnny Bairstow currently struggling to score runs for their side.

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Despite a narrow defeat against Gujrat Titans in their previous outing, Sanju Samson's men would be vying to stick with the same eleven that featured against Gujrat.

Young Indian speedster Kuldeep Sen relegated South African star Nandre Burger to the sidelines in his side's previous outing with the former wrapping up three crucial wickets for the Royals.

Riyan Parag continued his purple patch with the bat scoring 76 runs taking his grand total to 261 runs for the 2024 IPL campaign.

Parag will shoulder the stroking responibility alongside captain Sanju Samson with the Indian international spearheading his side from the front bagging his third fifty plus score in five outings.

The point of concern for the visitors would be the form of the opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler despite the latter's masterclass against RCB. The pair are tipped to retain their position in the eleven while Jaiswal's hunt for his first iconic knock this season continues.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals in IPL matches: