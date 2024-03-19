How to watch Wagner vs Howard NCAA March Madness play-in game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Wagner vs Howard play-in game

Before the official start of the NCAA tournament here's everything you need to know ahead of Wagner and Howard's play-in game for the No. 16 seed in the West region.

The winner of the contest will be set to face off against the No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday, March 21.

Howard are making their second consecutive March Madness appearance, having won three straight games heading into this year's tournament.

Wagner are also entering the game on a winning streak and secured victories in their last four contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wagner vs Howard in the NCAA, plus plenty more.

Wagner vs Howard: Date & start time

Date Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Start time 6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 PT Venue UD Arena Location Dayton, Ohio

Where to watch Wagner vs Howard on TV & stream live online

The Wagner vs Howard game will air on TruTV. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Sling streaming service.

With all base subscriptions starting at $40/month and a flexible, rolling membership, Sling TV is the perfect option for catching March Madness. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine.

Wagner and Howard team news

Wagner team news

Wagner have built a reputation for having one of the most rigid and disruptive defenses in the NEC and will surely rely on their defensive strengths as they enter this game.

The Seahawks ended the season first in the NEC in scoring defense (62.1), opponent 3-point percentage (.295), and second in opponent field-goal percentage (.418). On the offensive end, they will be led by Junior guard Melvin Council Jr, who leads the team with 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

Howard team news

The Bison will put their trust in senior forward Seth Towns who averages 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. During Howard's win in the MEAC Championship, Towns nearly recorded a double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Howard will also hope for a big game from guard Marcus Dockery who averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 41.2% from 3-point range for the year.

More NCAA March Madness basketball news and coverage