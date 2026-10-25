Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany facing 'weeks' on the sidelines as club provide health update after training ground collapse

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Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is undergoing further medical tests after collapsing during a reserves training session on Friday. The exact cause remains unknown, but club officials have confirmed the Belgian is stable and faces a potential spell of several weeks on the sidelines.

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Bayern Munich boss collapses in training

Bayern manager Kompany will undergo further medical testing after collapsing during a reserves training session on Friday. The 40-year-old suffered the alarming health scare at the club's training base and requires extensive evaluation.

The exact cause of the incident remains unknown as doctors work to establish a definitive diagnosis. Board member for sport Max Eberl has moved to reassure supporters, confirming that the Belgian is currently in a stable condition.

Club confirm stable condition as tests continue

Bayern officials are treating the situation with the utmost caution while awaiting comprehensive medical updates. Eberl confirmed that he had spoken directly with both Kompany and his wife following the distressing incident on Friday. The club executive explained that doctors are heavily focused on identifying the root cause of the collapse.

"The tests have already yielded some results, but further results are needed to determine exactly what it is and how long it will take for him to recover," Eberl said, as quoted by ESPN. "He'll only come back when he's fit. We're not going to start setting any time frames. We're not going to start setting any time frames. We need to find out what the issue is, and then it's a question of what the recovery time will be. We're not talking in terms of days, but weeks."

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Viral infection precedes training ground health scare

The collapse follows a difficult period of illness for the former Burnley boss. Kompany had been battling a viral infection since last week, which his assistant Aaron Danks previously revealed had affected his legs.

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The Belgian remained seated throughout Bayern's 6-1 victory over Leipzig and missed training on Tuesday to rest at home. However, he returned to the touchline for 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal.

Following the European fixture, Kompany publicly acknowledged that he had attempted to push through the illness and failed to heed the warning signals from his body. That decision appears to have culminated in Friday's worrying collapse.

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Lengthy absence expected for the Bayern boss

Bayern must now prepare for a prolonged period without their manager, who has won the German league twice since his arrival in 2024. The club will return to Bundesliga action on Sunday when they visit Freiburg. The coaching staff will need to take charge of the first team while Kompany focuses entirely on his recovery.