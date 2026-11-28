Share Follow GOAL on Google Subscribe to The Rondo The Rondo brings you a bit of everything: stories that matter, sharp insight, and the best and sometimes funniest of the beautiful game, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany admits facing former club Hamburg on Saturday will always feel special despite his injury-plagued spell there as a player. Returning to the Volksparkstadion with extra motivation after Wednesday's defeat at Lille, Kompany warned his squad must match HSV's strong home form.

Advertisement

Kompany prepares for emotional Volksparkstadion return

Saturday's Bundesliga trip to Hamburg carries deep personal meaning for Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany, who spent two years with the northern club as a player between 2006 and 2008 before joining Manchester City. Having joined HSV from Anderlecht for €10 million in June 2006, Kompany endured an injury-hit debut campaign and a later dispute over the 2008 Olympics, yet retains fond memories of the city.

"It'll always be a special game for me. I don't know why. I wasn't there for long, but the city and the people do something to you," Kompany said on Friday. "But we've got extra motivation to get three points, because we've got our challenges at the moment."

IMAGO

Demanding a reaction after first loss of 2026/27

Fresh from winning a domestic treble last season and extending his Bayern contract until 2029, Kompany saw his side suffer their first defeat of the 2026/27 campaign in a 2-1 Champions League loss at Lille on Wednesday. He insisted his dressing room remains honest, focused and determined to respond immediately.

"Our total priority these days is HSV against Bayern. We want to show a reaction after the loss to Lille," Kompany declared. "We've got our focus, our bubble... It's an environment where we can say anything, where we can always be honest with each other."

Advertisement Advertisement

Respecting HSV's home streak and Polzin's praise

Since returning to the Bundesliga in 2025, 12th-placed Hamburg have won three straight home league matches—a run bettered only by RB Leipzig—and held Bayern to a 2-2 draw at the Volksparkstadion in January despite losing 4-0 at Werder Bremen last weekend. HSV boss Merlin Polzin welcomed the challenge despite losing Miro Muheim, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Yussuf Poulsen, Bilal Nadir and Nicolai Remberg to injury.

Related Topics

Bundesliga Matches Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Fubo

VfB Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Fubo

Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Fubo





"We were promoted to be able to play against the best. We're now playing against by far the best team in Germany and one of the best in Europe," Polzin said.

Records on the line in northern Germany

Hamburg have gone 19 league meetings without beating Bayern, while defender Dayot Upamecano enters Saturday unbeaten in his last 54 Bundesliga appearances—just two shy of Jerome Boateng's all-time league record of 56.

Advertisement

With Borussia Dortmund two points clear at the top, Kompany is determined to leave his old stomping ground with all three points.