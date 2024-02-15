Vidgo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

An all-you-need-to-know guide on premium streaming service Vidgo

Vidgo is one of the more popular TV subscription packages around today, with a host of plans to suit all your sporting needs. From world-class soccer to the NFL, NBA, and maybe even a bit of kabaddi, there’s plenty on offer at competitive prices.

Offering packages with hundreds of the USA’s biggest channels, Vidgo has become a go-to for sports fans across the country. Sound good? GOAL brings you all you need to know before clicking that subscribe button below.

What is Vidgo?

Vidgo is a streaming TV service that provides viewers with a range of English and Spanish language TV channels across news, entertainment, documentary and, most importantly, sports.

You’ll find thousands of on-demand shows, as well as live television, so you won’t miss a moment of your favorite team. It’s simple to set up and is a non-contract streaming service that’s available through smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Vidgo subscription plans

Subscriptions start at $20 for the first month of streaming across all the brand’s packages and increase depending on how large you’ve gone with the volume of channels. Packages start at $39.99 per month, increasing up to $99.99 per month for their biggest deal.

Vidgo offers four monthly plans in total, all of which provide you with their on-demand and DVR service. They’re all on a non-contract basis, meaning you can cancel at any time.

Subscriptions Monthly price Vidgo Mas [Monthly] $39.99 Vidgo Plus [Monthly] $69.99 Vidgo Premium [Monthly] $84.99 Vidgo Ultimate [Monthly] $99.99

Vidgo sports channel lineup

The cheapest option is the Vidgo Mas package, which provides you with a total of over 45 channels, all of which are Spanish language.

One of the most popular packages is Vidgo Plus. It’s the most basic English language package but gives viewers over 110 different channels, including some of the major sports channels.

Upping the ante slightly, Vidgo Premium offers over 150 channels, including all those part of Vidgo Mas and Plus. The additional channels are largely across entertainment, although there are a couple of additional sports channels you will receive.

Finally, Vidgo Ultimate is a combination of all English and Spanish language channels available across Vidgo. It’s priced at $99.99 per month and will give you closer to 200 channels in total.

Vidgo Package Number of channels Sports channels included Vidgo Mas 45+ ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, TUDN, TyC Sports, UNIMAS, and UNIVISION. Vidgo Plus 110+ ABC, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN 2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington, SEC Network, Sports Grid, Tennis Channel, TUDN, UNIMAS, and UNIVISION. Vidgo Premium 150+ ABC, ACC Network, AWE, AWE Plus, Big Ten Network, Choppertown, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ESTV, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MOTOR TREND, NFL Network, NFL Red Zone, NHL, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington, Poker Night in America, SEC Network, Sports Grid, Stadium, Tennis Channel, TUDN, UNIMAS, and UNIVISION. Vidgo Ultimate 200+ ABC, ACC Network, AWE, AWE Plus, Big Ten Network, Choppertown, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, ESTV, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MOTOR TREND, NFL Network, NFL Red Zone, NHL, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12 Washington, Poke Night in America, SEC Network, Sports Grid, Stadium, Tennis Channel, TUDN, TyC Sports, UNIMAS, and UNIVISION.

What sports are broadcast on Vidgo?

You’ll find so many sports available to watch through Vidgo, with many of the broadcasters mentioned above having the rights to a wealth of sports and leagues.

ESPN and Fox Sports will give you the most options, both of which are included in the Plus package.

Among the highlights available to watch live through Vidgo are:

NFL (ESPN, ABC, FOX Sports)

College Sports (ABC, ESPN, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, LongHorn Network, Big Ten Network)

MLB (FOX Sports 1 & 2, ESPN MLB Network)

NBA (ABC, ESPN)

NHL (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

PGA Championship Golf (ESPN)

NASCAR (FOX Sports, FOX Deportes)

Formula One (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

FIFA World Cup (FOX Sports, UNIVISION)

Major League Soccer (FOX Sports)

La Liga Soccer (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

Bundesliga Soccer (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Tennis Grand Slams (ESPN, Tennis Channel)

UFC Fight Nights (ESPN)

How to sign up for Vidgo

It’s really easy to sign up for a Vidgo account, and you can do so online. Head over to the Vidgo site where you’ll find all the details on all four packages, with a full list of channels.

You can then log in on your device or smart TV and have a wealth of sports beamed through to you.

Go to Vidgo.com and select plans Browse the various plans and select ‘Get This Deal’ on the one you want Fill out the registration details and enter your payment Confirm, and you’ll be able to log in and start watching Vidgo

Pros of Vidgo

Basic packages offer a good number of sports channels

Wide range of on-demand contract

No contract and zero fees so can cancel at any time

Cons of Vidgo

Missing a number of major sports channels

No discounted option for a longer commitment

No free trial

Is Vidgo worth it?

You will have most sports covered by picking up a Vidgo subscription, and it stands up well against competitors when it comes to pricing. The flexibility around plans is good, and it’s ideal for home-grown sports, with ESPN providing you with a lot of the action.

There are holes in its packages though. The likes of CBS, NBC and beIN Sports are all missing, which for soccer fans could be a problem, particularly those who want to follow the English Premier League, for example, which is exclusive to NBC.

FAQs

What languages is Vidgo available in?

Most of Vidgo’s packages are based around English-language channels, but a number of Spanish-language channels are included in all four packages. For those wanting exclusive Spanish language content, there is a cheaper package costing $39.99 per month, which gives you just over 45 different channels.

What sports channels are missing from Vidgo?

There are several sports channels that you may miss if you subscribe to Vidgo. CBS, NBC, USA Network, NBA TV, TNT and beIN Sports are all missing, so it’s worth looking through what broadcast rights those have and whether you do need them to enjoy the sport you love.

Some NFL, NBA, golf, and soccer leagues are broadcast live on those channels, including some pretty big fixtures, like The Masters, Premier League soccer, some NHL, including the Stanley Cup Finals in odd-numbered years, and the PGA Tour.

What can I stream Vidgo on?

You can watch and livestream your Vidgo subscription in a number of different ways. You can access it through your smart TV, or use an online device such as a computer, tablet or smartphone. There is an app you can download to your device, providing you with great sports anytime, anywhere.