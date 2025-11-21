How to watch today's Utah vs Kansas State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Utah Utes will be up against the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend at the Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Ranked 12th nationally, the Utes have been one of the finest teams in the Big 12, having won eight games so far and losing only two. They have a 5-2 conference record and a brilliant 4-1 home form. They enter this game on the back of three successive wins over Baylor (55-28), Cincinnati (45-14) and Colorado (53-7), and would aim to continue their dominance against Kansas State.

The Wildcats have enjoyed a decent 5-5 overall record so far. They have been good in the conference, securing four wins in seven games, and have a 2-2 record away from home. Heading into this game after a 14-6 win over Oklahoma State, they will be eager to gather motivation and secure their second win on the road.

Utah vs Kansas State: Date & Kick-off time

The Utah vs Kansas State game will be played on November 22 at the Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Date November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 04:00 PM ET / 01:00 PM PT Venue Rice-Eccles Stadium Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah vs Kansas State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Utah vs Kansas State Team News

Utah Team News

The Utes will be missing out on the services of offensive lineman Solatoa Moea'i, tight end Hunter Andrews and wide receiver Daidren Zipperer. Cornerback Elijah Davis, who was suspended, is, however, listed as a probable for this game.

Kansas State Team News

For Kansas State, only wide receiver Jerand Bradley has been reportedly questionable for this clash. However, they will be without some key players like wide receivers Bryce Noernberg, Jayce Brown and Callen Barta, cornerback Justice Clemons and Jayden Rowe, kicker Leyton Simmering, offensive lineman Amos Talalele, safety Colby McCalister, and linebacker Austin Romaine.