'It can be a springboard' - USYNT hero Jonathan Gomez discusses U20 World Cup dream after heroics against Ecuador

Jonathan Gómez discussed his FIFA U-20 World Cup experience after scoring a 92nd-minute goal against Ecuador.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having scored a superb rocket in stoppage time during the USYNT's 1-0 win over Ecuador in the U20 World Cup, Jonathan Gomez has been the talk of the town and the USYNT hero sat down for a chat with CBS's Morning Footy show. Gomez talked about how the performance of the players at the tournament can potentially be a 'springboard' for them considering there will be a lot of eyes on the tournament including big clubs.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I know how big of an opportunity this was, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I talked to my brother who is 21 [years old] and he missed the opportunity in 2021 due to COVID, not only for myself but for the country and [my] family" Gomez said.

"A lot of big clubs are watching [the players], not just the individuals but also the teams and it [U20 World Cup] can serve as a springboard to a new club or bigger opportunities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The U20 World Cup has always served as the platform for young superstars to shine through as it did in 2019 for Erling Haaland who shone through as the top scorer of the tournament and set down a marker for the Norwegian. The USYNT players will also be eager to impress and boost their careers with big performances at the tournament.

WHAT NEXT? Gomez will be hoping for another pivotal performance for the USYNT when they face Fiji in their next U20 World Cup match on May 23.

