USMNT star Tim Weah reveals dream home debut for Juventus after €12m transfer

Timothy Weah has revealed what his dream home debut for Juventus would look like, with that occasion fast approaching for the USMNT star.

American forward swapped France for Italy

Spent pre-season in the United States

Looking forward to Serie A challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old winger is preparing to open a new chapter his career following a €12 million (£10m/$13m) summer transfer. That deal took him away from Lille in France to Turin in Italy. Weah – whose Ballon d’Or-winning father George once starred for AC Milan – is looking forward to embracing the challenges of Serie A. He has been back in the United States as part of Juve’s pre-season tour, but is counting down the days to the start of competitive action in 2023-24.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Juve’s official Twitter account on the dream scenario for his first outing at the Allianz Stadium, Weah said: “Getting an assist and scoring on a debut, that’s the most beautiful thing that can happen. I think the most important thing for me is just putting the jersey on, having this [club crest] across my heart, it’s just a blessing and I’m just taking in every moment. I can’t wait.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juve have one more friendly outing against Real Madrid to take in before returning to Italy. They will open the new Serie A season away at Udinese on August 20, with Weah – if fit and selected – set to get a first opportunity to showcase his talents in front of the Bianconeri faithful in Turin when facing Bologna on August 27.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Weah has joined fellow countryman Weston McKennie at Juve – as he sparks exit talk – while Christian Pulisic has linked up with AC Milan, Yunus Musah is being heavily linked with the Rossoneri and Folarin Balogun could end up at Inter in a busy summer of Italian deals and speculation for American stars.