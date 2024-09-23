Kellyn Acosta continues to deliver on his affinity for leading the way in the intersection of soccer and fashion

Fashion and football have always been linked. From individual expression and sponsorship deals to the kind of high profile collaborations Milan have announced with the likes of the New York Yankees, there is perennially room for the two fields to join. And for some individuals, it means more than just looking good.

Kellyn Acosta is one of them. The Chicago Fire and USMNT midfielder has never been shy in his fashion choices. But these days, Acosta is a brand of his own, and is cutting deals with the kinds of companies that represent more of a niche market in the U.S.

"It's always something that's been a part of me, but I've just been showcasing it as of late. [Football and fashion] are definitely intertwined and connected. It's always interesting to see people’s different personalities come out when it comes to fashion and sport, especially with the global sport of football," Acosta told GOAL in an interview in August.

The midfielder's current passion? Keeping it retro. Recently, Acosta's looks have been clean, simple. Sure, there's been a flash of color here. Or a flirtation with something cozier there. But now, Acosta is going retro, featuring in a campaign with Italian brand Lotto.

He already wears their cleats - the timeless Stadio OG 50. And this is merely an expansion of that. With it comes tennis shoes, and training gear. There may not be the kind of name recognition as other major brands, but for Acosta, the Italian design is perfect.

"Having the Italian craftsmanship was huge. And I pride myself on being authentic and being stylish and comfortable, and Lotto checks all those boxes," he said.

He's not alone, though. Lotto isn't some plucky startup.

"Lotto has been around since the 70s. To extend that here, to the US, my young fans, and to those around is huge. And obviously I'm joining over 500 athletes, and I'm in good company with some American athletes here, people that I know very well. So I'm excited," he said.

This whole thing is Acosta through and through. Although he wore Adidas boots for some time - and bears the Nike of the USMNT on his chest - the midfielder has always hunted out more unique deals. It's something that happens on the pitch; Acosta is an ambassador for cutting-edge soccer training company TOCA.

It's also important to him in daily life. He has his own official candle, in conjunction with LA-based brand APOTHIA. Scroll through his social media, and you will find a range of sponsorships, from boutique designers such as Neighborhood Sports Club, to more high-profile collaborations with the likes of Toyota.

"For me style, and fashion is a form of art, way to kind of showcase yourself, kind of without having to say anything," Acosta said.

Odds are, there will be more of these to come. Lotto may be Acosta's cleat of choice, but there are so many ways in which he expresses himself - on and off the pitch. It's what makes him unique in a field where so many follow trends.

"You see people from all walks of life playing the beautiful game. From my standpoint, it's just expanding on that and projecting what I'm about," he said.