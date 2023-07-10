WATCH: Flicks & tricks! Manchester United youngsters Amad Diallo & Hannibal Mejbri show off their skills in rondo with Mason Mount

Manchester United youngsters Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri showed off their skills in a rondo with Mason Mount.

Diallo and Mejbri at rondo

Show off skills with Mount

Future yet to be decided

WHAT HAPPENED? In a video posted by the official Manchester United social media, Manchester United youngsters Amad and Hanibbal were full of youthful exuberance as their pre-season training continued at Carrington. The youngsters pulled off their best tricks in a rondo with new man Mount.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The Manchester United youngsters are still unaware of their immediate future with the Red Devils, with reports suggesting that they could be loaned out for the season due to them not having a firm grip on a first-team place.

WHAT NEXT? The pair will be looking forward to impressing head coach Erik Ten Hag during their pre-season and then wait and see whether the Dutch head coach would be willing to let them stay on with the Red Devils for the season.