How to watch UConn vs Iowa NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The defending champs from UConn are on a mission to close out 2025 sitting atop the national rankings. With Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd setting the tone, Geno Auriemma is rolling out one of the deepest and most balanced rosters he’s had in years, and it’s shown. The Huskies are a spotless 11-0 heading into New York, but No. 11 Iowa stands in their path, hoping to put an end to that perfect run.

There’s recent history between these two programs. They last crossed paths at the 2024 Final Four, where Iowa edged UConn 71-69 behind a late push led by Caitlin Clark. While both teams look different now, the Hawkeyes still have Hannah Stuelke, who poured in 23 points in that thriller and remains a key piece of Iowa’s attack.

UConn also has fond memories of big-stage matchups, having dismantled Louisville 85-52 in last season’s Women’s Champions Classic. Strong starred with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Fudd added 18 in a statement win.

Iowa enters this showdown fresh off a 102-68 blowout of Lindenwood last Saturday. Ava Heiden has been the engine for the Hawkeyes this season, leading the team at 15.2 points per game. Now in her second year at the helm, head coach Jan Jensen has Iowa confident—but staring down a UConn squad that hasn’t blinked yet.

UConn vs Iowa: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies will face off against the Hawkeyes in an exciting NCAAW game on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET or 10:30 am PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

How to watch UConn vs Iowa on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Huskies and the Hawkeyes live on FOX nationally.

UConn vs Iowa team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

UConn senior Serah Williams will have a bit of a homecoming feel, as the Brooklyn native suits up with the Huskies back in New York.

UConn continued to look every bit the nation’s top team on Wednesday, rolling past Marquette 89-53 in Hartford. Sophomore Sarah Strong set the tone with 22 points, while graduate transfer Azzi Fudd chipped in 14. Freshman Blanca Quiñonez added 12 of her own, and the Huskies feasted on mistakes, turning turnovers into a staggering 56 points.

The Huskies retooled in a big way during the offseason, welcoming five new faces to an already loaded roster. Transfers Serah Williams (Wisconsin) and Kayleigh Heckel (USC) joined freshmen Kelis Fisher, Blanca Quiñonez, and Gandy Malou-Mamel, giving Geno Auriemma even more depth and flexibility.

That depth has helped UConn live up to its billing as the preseason No. 1 team, a distinction it earned for the 12th time in program history and the first since 2017. The Huskies have now appeared in the AP Poll for an incredible 614 consecutive weeks, the longest streak ever.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

On the Iowa side, sophomore Ava Heiden paced the Hawkeyes with a game-high 17 points, five assists, and three blocks, knocking down 8 of her 13 shots as the Hawkeyes dominated Rutgers in their last outing. Senior Taylor McCabe provided a spark with 14 points, including four shots from deep, while freshman Journey Houston matched that total and added eight rebounds. Iowa’s reserves made a major impact as well, accounting for 45 points and showcasing the team’s depth.