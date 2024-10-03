+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
De Grolsch Veste
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Twente vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Twente and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will look to keep the momentum when they travel to De Grolsch Veste to take on Twente in an Europa League match on Thursday.

Just after Jose Mourinho's men suffered a 3-1 league loss at the hands of arch-rivals Galatasaray, the Turkish giants registered a 2-1 victory over Union SG on the opening matchday of the Europa League while returning to the European action on the back of a 2-0 league win.

Twente salvaged a point in their previous European fixture as they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at the Theatre of Dreams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Twente vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Twente and Fenerbahce will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Twente vs Fenerbahce kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 3, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Grolsch Veste

The UEFA Europa League match between Twente and Fenerbahce will be played at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, October 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Twente team news

Midfield duo Michal Sadilek and Younes Taha remain sidelined on account of their respective injuries.

The Tukkers boss Joseph Oosting is likely to persist with Sem Steijn in the middle, with Mitchell Van Bergen leading the line of attack.

Twente possible XI: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Hilgers, Bruns, Salah-Eddine; Regeer, Vlap, Steijn; Van Wolfswinkel, Van Bergen, Lammers.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Unnerstall, El Maach, Karssies, Tyton
Defenders:Hilgers, Lagerbielke, Kuipers, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesbahi, Van Rooij, Salah-Eddine, Bruns
Midfielders:Kjolo, Eiting, Regeer, Steijn, Vlap, Besselink
Forwards:Van Bergen, Van Wolfswinkel, Lammers, Rots, Ltaief

Fenerbahce team news

Bright Osayi-Samuel is suspended for the tie on account of his red card in the Union SG win. So Mert Muldur would slot in at right-back.

The likes of Dusan Tadic, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edin Dzeko will all be aiming to keep their places in the XI after featuring in the 2-0 league win against Analyaspor over the weekend.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Oosterwolde; Amrabat, Yusek; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; Dzeko.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Livakovic, Egribayat, Cetin, Camci
Defenders:Akaydin, Soyuncu, Djiku, Muldur, Mercan, Oosterwolde, Becao, Akcicek
Midfielders:Yuksek, Fred, Yandas, Kostic, Elmaz, Szymanski
Forwards:Dzeko, Tadic, Kahveci, En-Nesyri, Under, Tosun, Aydin, Saint-Maximin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Twente and Fenerbahce across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 31, 2023Twente 0-1 FenerbahceUEFA Conference League
August 24, 2023Fenerbahce 5-1 TwenteUEFA Conference League
July 14, 2011Fenerbahce 3-4 TwenteClub Friendlies
December 2, 2009Twente 0-1 FenerbahceUEFA Europa League
September 17, 2009Fenerbahce 1-2 TwenteUEFA Europa League

Useful links

