Troyes vs PSG : Lineups and LIVE Updates

A crisis hit PSG will look to put a torried week of chaos and controversy behind them when they face relegation-bound Troyes in Ligue 1 this weekend.

PSG are normally in disarray at the best of times, but they have had a particularly bad week. Angry supporters have demonstrated outside the offices of Parc des Princes and at Neymar's home, urgin him to leave the club, while Lionel Messi has been suspended following an unapproved promotional trip to Saudi Arabia on a training day.

If they fail to beat relegation-threatened Troyes, Lens might end the weekend two points behind PSG having moved into second place after beating the Parisian's rivals Marseille.

However, fortunately for Christophe Galtier's men they have a very easy run-in between now and the end of the season, and in theory at least, this should be a stroll in the park for PSG against Troyes, who could be relegated this weekend.

Troyes are in serious trouble, with their top-flight status hanging by a thread. They are firmly placed in relegation zone, 10 points adrift of the safety spots, and desperately need the three points to climb up the table and get out of the relegation zone.

However, the task in front of them is, as daunting as it gets, as they will face the league leaders, who, despite being in a crisis-mode are well capable of running riot thanks to the attacking talent they have in their ranks.

Troyes XI (3-4-2-1): Gallon; Zoukrou, Rami, Palmer-Brown; Bruus, Chavalerin, Agoume, Larouci; Odobert, Balde; Ugbo

PSG XI (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz, Bernat; Ekitike, Mbappé



After facing Troyes, Galtier and co will hope to wrap up the Ligue 1 title as early as possible, having stumbled a lot lately. They will next host another relegation-bound club in Ajaccio, followed by a trip to 15th-placed Auxerre. They will then face 16th-placed Strasbourg, and Clemont foot on the final day of the season.