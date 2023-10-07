'Chill' - Trent Alexander-Arnold explains blossoming friendship with new Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai

Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained why he and Dominik Szoboszlai became friends so quickly after the Hungarian's summer arrival.

Szoboszlai signed from Leipzig in summer

Enjoyed flying start to Reds career

Alexander-Arnold quick to form friendship

WHAT HAPPENED? Szoboszlai has proven to be an instant hit at Anfield, scoring a couple of great goals in his early days as a Liverpool player - most recently that thunderbolt against Leicester in the Carabao Cup. Both the Anfield faithful and team-mates alike recognise the talent the 22-year-old possesses, with vice-captain Alexander-Arnold quickly striking up a friendship with the Hungarian midfielder. The England defender has clearly helped Szoboszlai settle in as it seems like he's been playing at Liverpool for years already.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold said: "[He's] similar to me, to be fair. I'd say off the pitch, away from football, very relaxed, laidback, downtime, chill. We take our minds away from football. Whereas when we're in a football environment around the training ground, in training, in games, we fight for every single thing and we want to bring the best out of the players we're with. I think that's why we get on so well – because we share the same ideas and the same kind of mentality towards the game. We give everything and we expect results and we're both really competitive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Szoboszlai was one of four midfielders recruited during the summer window as Liverpool overhauled the middle of the park. Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo all came through the door but it's Szoboszlai who has enjoyed the fastest start, grabbing himself a couple of goals thus far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? After making his return from injury in Thursday's 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League, Liverpool's right-back looks set to make first domestic start since September 3 at Brighton on Sunday.