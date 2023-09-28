Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai impressed Jurgen Klopp after coming off the bench to propel Liverpool into the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Szoboszlai scores stunning goal

Reds come from behind against Leicester

Move into next round of competition

WHAT HAPPENED? After Kasey McAteer stunned Anfield after just three minutes, Liverpool had to battle back to defeat Championship leaders Leicester 3-1. Cody Gakpo equalised early in the second half, before Szoboszlai struck an unstoppable strike in the 70th minute, and Diogo Jota added a late goal to seal the victory. Szoboszlai's rocket from the edge of the box was his second goal since joining Liverpool for £60 million in the summer from RB Leipzig, adding to the Hungarian's already stellar debut.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t have to tell him to shoot, he knows that better than me," Klopp told reporters. "He has a pretty good skill. The next [shot] he had which was slightly over was another grenade as well. It was a super goal."

Asked if Szoboszlai had settled quicker than expected, Klopp said: “It’s so long ago that he’s here that I’ve forgotten what I thought but since the first minute of training it was pretty impressive. That’s how it is. He’s a top bloke, a top guy and it’s easy to step into the team and the dressing room and stuff like this."

"He’s a very naturally confident boy and that helps but it’s super hard work as well and that’s what you see today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have made a strong start to the new campaign and appear to have fixed many of the midfield issues that plagued them last season. Szoboszlai has settled into life at Anfield quickly and will be hoping for more goals as the seaosn progresses.

WHAT NEXT? Szoboszlai and Liverpool will next take on an in-form Tottenham Hotspur side on Saturday, in the Premier League.