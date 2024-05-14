Tottenham vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Premier League title race is in Manchester City's hands when Pep Guardiola's men travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Champions League hopefuls Tottenham on Tuesday.

Current league leaders Arsenal will be hoping for a favour from their North London rivals, as Ange Postecoglou's side would also need to pick up three points to keep their slim hopes of playing in the European top flight next season alive.

However, City are just a point behind the Gunners with a crucial game in hand.

Tottenham vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, May 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will not be broadcast live on TV.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou has confirmed that Richarlison has picked up a calf injury after the Brazilian was left out of the 2024 Copa America squad.

Richarlison joins Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Destiny Udogie in the treatment room.

Emerson Royal could return ahead of Oliver Skipp at left-back, with Micky van de Ven playing at the heart of the back-line.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Bissouma, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Manchester City team news

Nathan Ake is the reigning champions' only concern as the defender remains doubtful after being taken off in the 4-0 win over Fulham last time out, so Kyle Walker could start at right-back with either John Stones or Manuel Akanji taking the centre-back role.

On the other hand, Jack Grealish is likely to be back from an illness but Jeremy Doku is expected to continue in the XI.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 26, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City FA Cup December 3, 2023 Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League February 5, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City Premier League January 19, 2023 Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League February 19, 2022 Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

