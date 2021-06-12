Tottenham confirm Paratici appointment as sporting director

Tottenham have appointed Fabio Paratici as managing director of football.

The Italian left Juventus in May after 11 years with the Serie A giants and had been linked with Tottenham for weeks before the move was announced on Saturday.

He will take over at Spurs on July 1.

What has been said?

A statement from the club specified that Paratici's will "be responsible for managing and developing the club’s sporting operations, facilities and footballing infrastructure".

Paratici told the club's website: "I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the club and the chairman for the trust in me. Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan.

“I am so happy. New experiences always give energy, power and motivation. I hope to give Spurs my passion, my work, my time and to build something better.”



👔 The first interview with Fabio Paratici, our new Managing Director, Football.

#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/1Yf8btHtLl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

"I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the club history."

