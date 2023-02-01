Tottenham boss Antonio Conte to undergo gallbladder removal surgery after cholecystitis diagnosis

Tottenham have confirmed that Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder after being diagnosed with cholecystitis.

Spurs have released an official statement confirming that Conte will be absent from the touchline for a "period of recuperation" after the surgery.

The Italian coach has been suffering with "severe abdominal pain" that requires emergency attention, with his surgery booked in for Wednesday.

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini is set to lead the first team in Conte's absence for upcoming matches.

"Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain," the club statement reads. "Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation. Everyone at the Club wishes him well."