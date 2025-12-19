How to watch Texas A&M vs Miami NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The opening round of the College Football Playoff brings together two familiar foes, with both sides sharing one notable common ground: each handed Notre Dame a loss during the regular season. Now, those paths collide with far more on the line.

Miami enters the postseason at 10-2 after a campaign that swung between dominant highs and frustrating stumbles. The Hurricanes burst out of the gate with five straight victories, highlighted by statement wins over Notre Dame, South Florida, and Florida State. Their momentum slowed in Louisville, where they came up just short in a 24-21 setback.

Miami responded emphatically the following week, rolling past Stanford 42-7, but inconsistency crept back in with a narrow 26-20 defeat to SMU. From there, the Canes steadied the ship, closing the regular season on a four-game winning streak and capping it with a lopsided 38-7 dismantling of Pitt. Despite finishing level with SMU, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Duke in the ACC standings, Miami lost out on the tiebreaker, allowing Duke to advance and ultimately claim the conference crown.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, arrives with an 11-1 record and a 7-1 mark in SEC play. The Aggies were flawless through their first 11 outings, stacking up wins that included notable victories over Notre Dame, LSU, and Missouri. While their schedule did not feature the SEC’s heaviest hitters, A&M took care of business week after week, building confidence and momentum as the season unfolded.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas A&M vs Miami game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M vs Miami: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies will face off against the Hurricanes in an exciting NCAAF game on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, Dec. 20 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Kyle Field Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M vs Miami on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Texas A&M and Miami live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Texas A&M vs Miami team news & key performers

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Standing in the way is a Texas A&M defense that has quietly put together a sturdy season. The Aggies sit 53rd in the nation in points allowed and an impressive 28th in total yards surrendered. They’ve been reliable against the run, ranking 42nd, but their real strength lies in pass defense, where they check in at 25th nationally. Slowing Miami’s aerial assault will be priority number one, and generating pressure on Beck could tilt the balance. Cashius Howell has been the catalyst up front, racking up 11.5 sacks while also knocking down six passes and forcing a fumble. If he and the Aggies can collapse the pocket, Miami’s rhythm could quickly unravel.

Of course, Texas A&M brings plenty of firepower of its own. The Aggies’ offense has been equally dangerous, ranking 15th in points per game and 16th in total offense. They’re balanced across the board, sitting 29th in rushing and 27th through the air, making them tough to scheme against. The unit is steered by Marcel Reed, who has delivered a breakout season. Reed has thrown for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions mixed in, and has added another dimension with his legs. The quarterback has rushed for 466 yards and scored six times on the ground, giving Texas A&M a dual-threat weapon capable of stressing defenses in multiple ways.

Miami Hurricanes team news

For Miami, everything starts through the air. This offense has been one of the more productive units in the country, ranking 18th nationally in points per game and 29th in total yardage. The run game has been more of a secondary option, sitting 74th in rushing yards per contest, which only reinforces how important the passing attack has become. The Hurricanes are far more dangerous when the ball is flying, ranking 24th in passing yards per game.

That burden — and opportunity — rests on the shoulders of Carson Beck, who has been the engine of Miami’s offense. The quarterback has been remarkably efficient, completing 263 of his attempts for a sharp 74.7 percent completion rate. He’s tossed 25 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions and has even chipped in a rushing score. Beck’s form down the stretch has been particularly eye-catching. Over the last three games, he has piled up 878 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, while being picked off just once and brought down for only three sacks. If Miami is going to dictate terms, Beck’s arm will have to set the tone.