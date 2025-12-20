How to watch Tennessee vs Louisville NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 16 Louisville and No. 17 Tennessee square off in a ranked showdown where both sides have something to prove. The Lady Vols are still chasing that elusive first victory over a ranked opponent this season, while the Cardinals already checked that box with a hard-fought overtime win against North Carolina last week.

Louisville also holds the edge in the series history, owning a 3–2 advantage and riding a three-game winning streak against Tennessee. Their most recent clash came on March 26, 2022, in the Sweet 16 in Wichita, Kansas, where the Cardinals pulled away for a 76–64 win behind a 23-point performance from Hailey Van Lith. This latest meeting adds another chapter to a quietly competitive rivalry.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tennessee vs Louisville NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers will face off against the Louisville Cardinals in an exciting NCAAW game on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, December 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tenn

How to watch Tennessee vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the Louisville Cardinals live on FOX nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Tennessee vs Louisville team news & key performers

Tennessee Lady Volunteers team news

Tennessee’s attack is powered by a loaded trio that has firmly planted itself in the national player-of-the-year conversation. The 6-foot redshirt junior guard Talaysia Cooper sets the tone, filling the stat sheet with 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and an eye-popping 3.8 steals per game, while also knocking down 16 shots from deep. She’s joined by 6-4 senior forwards Janiah Barker, who pours in 16.2 points and grabs 6.1 boards a night, and Zee Spearman, a steady interior presence contributing 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Veteran guard Nya Robertson adds another scoring punch, averaging 10.8 points and leading the team with 21 made three-pointers. The freshmen have wasted no time making their mark, either. Mia Pauldo has been electric, averaging 8.9 points while showing advanced playmaking skills, and she’s fresh off an 18-point, 10-assist double-double against Winthrop that earned her conference and national weekly honors. Jaida Civil and Deniya Prawl have also chipped in meaningful minutes and production, giving Tennessee impressive depth across the backcourt.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Louisville counters with balance and efficiency. The Cardinals are led by Tajianna Roberts (13.0 points per game) and Laura Ziegler (11.6), a duo that has accounted for a significant chunk of the team’s perimeter shooting, combining for 46 made three-pointers. Louisville plays at a brisk pace, averaging nearly 82 points per game, but it’s the defense that truly stands out, holding opponents under 58 points per night. With seven additional players contributing more than five points per game, the Cardinals bring a well-rounded, disciplined approach that makes them dangerous on both ends of the floor.