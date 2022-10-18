Ten Hag responds to Ronaldo's frustrated reaction after being subbed against Newcastle

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag says he has no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo's angry reaction to being substituted against Newcastle at the weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo could not hide his frustration when he was replaced by Marcus Rashford in Manchester United's 0-0 draw against the Magpies. The forward was spotted shaking his head as he walked off the pitch at Old Trafford. Ronaldo was making his first Premier League start for his club since August and had failed to find the back of the net, although he did see a quick-thinking effort ruled out for offside.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think no player is happy when he [is taken] off, and especially not Ronaldo, I understand that," Ten Hag told reporters. "As long as it is [done] in a quite a normal way, [I have] no problem with that. He is, of course, convinced that he should stay on and he should score a goal. That is why he is that good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's no doubt Ronaldo is enduring a tough season at Old Trafford after a summer where he made it clear he wanted to leave. The Portugal international is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting XI and has managed just two goals for United so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

DID YOU KNOW? United's 0-0 draw against Newcastle was their 76th Premier League goalless draw. The most of any side in the competition since the start of 2013-14.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday and then head to Chelsea on Saturday.