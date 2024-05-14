How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Cobresal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having already advanced to the Copa Libertadores knockouts, Talleres are aiming to remain unbeaten in Group B when they welcome Cobresal to Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday.

La T won their previous group tie 3-1 against Barcelona, while the El Salvadoran outfit faced a defeat to Sao Paulo with the same scoreline in their previous outing in the cluster.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Talleres vs Cobresal kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

The Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Cobresal will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Tuesday, May 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Talleres vs Cobresal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Cobresal is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanyol, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Talleres team news

Talleres boss Walter Ribonetto will be missing the services of Juan Gabriel Rodriguez and Kevin Mantilla on account of muscular injuries.

Federico Girotti should lead the three-man line of attack.

Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Benevidez, Catalan, Suarez, Navarro; Botta, Ortegoza, Portillo; R. Rodriguez, Girotti, Sosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Morales Defenders: Catalan, Suarez, Riveros, Navarro, Benavidez, Vigo Midfielders: J. Portillo, Ortegoza, Portilla, Galarza, M. Portillo, Botta, Sequeira, Martinez Forwards: Bustos, Girotti, Bou, R. Rodriguez, Barticciotto, Romero, Depietri, Vallejo

Cobresal team news

Cobresal manager Gustavo Huerta has a full-strength squad to pick from for Tuesday's encounter, as Franco Garcia and Diego Coelho are set to return as the front pair.

Cobresal possible XI: Requena; Buss, Bechtholdt, Cespedes, Toro, Sandoval; Valencia, Navarro, Mesias; Garcia, Coelho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santander, Requena, Cerda Defenders: Bechtholdt, Cespedes, Toro, Alarcon, Sandoval, Jorquera, G. Pacheco, Filla, Buss Midfielders: Navarro, Mesias, Sepulveda, I. Pacheco, Valencia, Munder, Lobos, Garcia, Lezcano, Barrientos Forwards: Coelho, Castro, Carrasco, Di Maio

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Talleres and Cobresal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 25, 2024 Cobresal 0-2 Talleres Copa Libertadores

Useful links