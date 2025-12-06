How to watch St. John's vs Ole Miss NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 23 St. John’s Red Storm (4–3) returns to the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, welcoming the Ole Miss Rebels (5–3) after stringing together three straight wins at home.

Ole Miss, representing the SEC, came out of the gates firing with a perfect 5–0 start. But once the schedule toughened, the Rebels hit a wall. They’ve dropped three consecutive games, falling to Iowa, Utah, and most recently Miami, 75–66, with the Hurricanes handing them their first home loss of the season.

St. John’s enters the matchup still searching for consistency after an up-and-down opening stretch. Last season’s group looked built for a deep March run, finishing 30–4 and claiming a No. 2 seed before Arkansas sent them packing in the second round. Rick Pitino’s squad is now trying to build toward another postseason push, but at 4–3, the Red Storm have stumbled more than expected, losing two of their last three. Their latest setback came against Auburn, an 85–74 defeat in the consolation round of the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas.

St. John's vs Ole Miss: Date and tip-off time

The St. John's Red Storm will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch St. John's vs Ole Miss on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm and the Ole Miss Rebels exclusively live on Peacock.

St. John's vs Ole Miss team news & key performers

St. John's Red Storm team news

St. John’s hasn’t been much steadier of late. The Red Storm have slid to 4–3 after dropping two of their last three outings, including an 85–74 loss to Auburn in the consolation bracket of the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas. St. John's struggled to generate consistent offense, shooting just 38% overall and a cold 28% from beyond the arc. Zuby Ejiofor led the charge with a big 24-point effort, while Joson Sanon added 16 in the defeat. The loss also pushed St. John’s to 0–3 against ranked opponents this week.

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Ole Miss’ setback against Miami marked its first defeat in Oxford this season, and the Rebels never quite found their rhythm. They managed only 35% shooting from the floor and were battered on the boards, 45–29. Travis Perry and Patton Pinkins paced the Rebels with 11 points each, while Malik Dia added nine points and nine rebounds but struggled mightily from the field, hitting just 2 of his 10 attempts.