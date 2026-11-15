Today's soccer game between Spain and England will be broadcast live on FS1 which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial.

Getty Images TBD Stream now!

What Fubo plan is FS1 on?

You can find FS1 on the following Fubo plan(s):

Pro

Elite

Premier

Spain vs England Match Preview

Spain host England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Sunday evening in a UEFA Nations League Group A3 decider that will determine who finishes top of the table.

Spain arrive as group leaders, having beaten Czechia 2-0 in their most recent outing to maintain a perfect record in the competition. Luis de la Fuente's side have won all five of their last matches and will be looking to protect a home advantage in their country's capital.

England come into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Thursday. Harry Kane scored a decisive penalty to seal the win, becoming England's most-capped men's player in the process with his 126th international appearance.

Thomas Tuchel's side know a win in Madrid will lift them above Spain into first place. Kane made the squad's intent clear after the Croatia win, stating the goal is to finish top of the group and that Sunday represents the perfect opportunity to prove what they are capable of.

England lost to Spain earlier in the campaign, going down 3-2 in September, which makes this a straight opportunity for revenge. Four consecutive wins since that defeat have built confidence in the camp.

Spain's record against England in recent meetings is strong, and they will carry the advantage of playing at home in front of their own supporters. The Metropolitano will provide a stern test for Tuchel's travelling side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Spain vs England live, including the TV channel, live stream options, kick-off time, team news and more.

Team News and Injury Latest

Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of England with no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. Updates to the away squad will be provided as they emerge ahead of Sunday's match.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in September 2026 in the UEFA Nations League, with Spain winning 3-2 in a match played in England. Prior to that, Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final in July 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Spain hold the edge with three wins to England's one, with one draw, though England have shown they are capable of beating Spain on Spanish soil, having won 3-2 away in the 2018 Nations League.

Spain have won all five of their last matches across the UEFA Nations League, scoring 14 goals and conceding five in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Czechia on November 12. Earlier in the campaign they beat Croatia 4-1 and 2-1, and defeated Czechia 3-1, demonstrating consistent attacking output throughout the group stage.

England have also won all five of their last matches, with their most recent being a 2-1 victory over Croatia on November 12. Their most eye-catching result in that sequence was a 7-0 thrashing of Croatia in October. England have scored 16 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, including a 2-3 win over Czechia away from home.