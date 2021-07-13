Solskjaer set to sanction Man Utd loan moves for young stars

The Red Devils have already agreed to let Tahith Chong and Nathan Bishop leave, with others expected to follow shortly

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Manchester United will be sanctioning more loan moves this summer as they endeavour to get important minutes into promising youngsters.

The Red Devils have already agreed to let Tahith Chong take in a spell with Birmingham, while Nathan Bishop is set to spend the 2021-22 campaign at Mansfield.

Neither has departed Old Trafford just yet, though, with Solskjaer looking to keep his pre-season training squad as full as possible before Euro 2020 stars rejoin the fold.

What has been said?

Solskjaer has told United's official website of his summer plans: "We’ve got six weeks together before the league starts and a couple of training camps here in the UK.

"It’s the most sensible thing, we felt, being in and around here. You don’t get the, how do you say, aggravation of: 'Are we green, red or amber [in terms of travelling abroad]?' It’s just the way the world works at the moment.

"The young kids will definitely be part of the Derby game [on Sunday] and then we’ve got another couple of games coming up and they can be part of it."

The Red Devils boss added on giving a green light for others to head out on loan: "Gradually, more and more players from the Euros will join in.

"They’ll [the youngsters] get a taste of some football. Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.

"We’ve already lined up a few and some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go."

The bigger picture

United had a number of representatives at this summer's European Championship, including England finalists Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

They are set to be absorbed back into the fold, along with new recruit Jadon Sancho once his £73 million ($101m) move from Borussia Dortmund is completed, but there are already a number of familiar faces counting down the days to a Premier League opener against Leeds on August 14.

Solskjaer said, with the Red Devils looking to bring a five-year wait for major silverware to a close in 2021-22: "Pre-season is always a fresh start, a new start with new opportunities to look forward to the season.

“Some of the players have just started their holiday, so we know it’s a depleted squad, but it gives the young kids a taste of what it is like to have a proper pre-season with top professionals like Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata in the first team, Lee Grant, Tom Heaton is back. They’ve done it so many times.

"Mason [Greenwood], Aaron [Wan-Bissaka], Axel [Tuanzebe] are first-team players who will bring these boys along and it’s a good opportunity for them."

