Solskjaer: Man Utd's FA Cup loss a 'big step backwards'

The Old Trafford boss was not pleased with his side's quality as they were dumped out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 loss to Wolves

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called his club's 2-1 loss to "a big step backwards" after the Old Trafford outfit was dumped out of the at the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota saw the home side take a 2-0 lead before Marcus Rashford's later consolation gave Man United a glimmer of hope.

But there was not enough time to pull back a second, and Solskjaer suffered his first cup exit as manager.

After the match the 46-year-old admitted his disappointment at how his side performed on the night.

"We started too slowly and played into their hands," he told BBC Sport. "Our possession wasn't bright enough and quick enough, so it's disappointing.

"I didn't think we had enough quality in the last third, enough combination play.

We had decent dominance with the ball in the first half but that doesn't help if you give the ball away and they can counter.

"This was a big step backwards, mainly because of the quality of the possession and the passing."

Manchester United have now lost back-to-back matches for the first time under Solskjaer, who also tasted defeat at the hands of in the Premier League last Sunday.

The last time the club saw two losses on the trot was in Jose Mourinho's final run as manager back in December.

This match also marked the first time the Red Devils have lost to Wolves in the FA Cup in nearly half a century, the last one coming way back in 1973.

It is also the first time Wolves have come out on top in four meeting in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The club will now get a bit of time to recover, with the international break on tap and their next match not coming until March 30 against .

"Some of the players go away with the national teams and they'll enjoy the break," Solskjaer said. "We've got to go again.

"We've had a great run and now we've had two defeats. Against Arsenal we just couldn't score and today was poor - the poorest we've played.

"I'm here until the summer, we've got loads to play for in the league and the ."