'It's a small, cold town' - Neymar warned off Newcastle move by ex-Brazil international Edmundo

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been warned against joining Newcastle by ex-Brazil international Edmundo.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, as GOAL reported in June that the French side are willing to sell him for the right price.

Newcastle have been touted as one of the candidates to land the Brazil striker as they look to compete with the Premier League's top teams after they were bought over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

What did Edmundo say about Neymar and Newcastle?

Former striker Edmundo believes it would be the wrong move for the attacker, arguing that Neymar would find it difficult to adapt to life in Newcastle.

"Newcastle is the nouveau riche. Now, I've been to Newcastle, it's a small, cold town," he said on the podcast Mundo Ed.

"If he has difficulty adapting in Paris, he would not be satisfied in Newcastle. If they pay him what he earns, he goes.

"But he needs to be focused, concentrated, even because it's a World Cup year. If he has an equal performance to the last two World Cups, will the next coach see him as a pillar for the future?"

Asked for his thoughts on Neymar's performances at PSG, Edmundo said: "It was not a good choice for him to go to PSG.

"It was natural that he would earn what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo earn, but over time, at Barcelona.

"He understood that he should go to PSG because of the money. The sports project was spectacular, but it was more for the team to show up than to win."

Where should Neymar go?

Edmundo believes the Premier League may not be the best division for the ex-Barcelona attacker.

Instead, he thinks Serie A would be the right choice for his compatriot, highlighting Napoli as the ideal team for him to join.

"I played for Napoli for six months, great to live in, beautiful, passionate fans. It would be great, he would do well in Italy," he said.

