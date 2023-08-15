Servette vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Servette and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will take on Servette in the second-leg encounter of the Champions League third qualifying round at Stade de Geneve on Tuesday. The Scottish team has the advantage heading into the game after they beat their opponents 2-1 in the first-leg clash.

James Tavernier and Cyril Dessers scored the two goals as Rangers bagged an advantage in the first leg of the fixture. They followed that up with a convincing 4-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. Servette, on the other hand, are winless in their last three matches and will be hoping to bounce back in what will be an extremely difficult contest.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Servette vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: August 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm EDT Venue: Stade de Geneve

The game between Servette and Rangers will be played at the Stade de Geneve on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 2.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Servette vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The Servette vs Rangers fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Servette team news

Servette midfielder David Douline's 59th-minute red card in the first leg will force him to sit out the crucial second-leg clash against the Scottish side.

Samba Diba is expected to replace the suspended Douline on Tuesday. Captain Steve Rouiller needed stitches for a head injury but he is set to play this week. However, Jeremy Frick, Keigo Tsunemoto, Theo Magnin, Alexis Antunes, Alexander Lyng, and Miroslav Stevanovic are not available.

Servette predicted XI: Mall; Vouilloz, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Kutesa, Diba, Cognat, Guillemenot; Fofana, Bedia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mall, Besson Defenders: Vouilloz, Onguene, Severin, Rouiller, Baron, Souare, Henchoz, Mazikou, Diallo, Kaloga Midfielders: Ondoua, Diba, Cognat, Kutesa, Pflucke, Fofana, Touati, Ouattara, Rodelin Forwards: Bedia, Guillemenot, Oberlin, Patricio

Rangers team news

Rangers defeated Livingston despite missing first-team regulars Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, and Connor Goldson for various reasons. Ridvan Yilmaz, Ben Davies, and Leon King are receiving treatment, while Leon Balogun's starting spot might be challenged by the returning Goldson.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Jack, Cantwell; Lammers, Dessers, Danilo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Hagi, Dowell, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August, 2023 Rangers 2-1 Servette Champions League

