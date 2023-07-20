‘See you again in five years!’ - Rob McElhenney sets Wrexham ambitious Premier League challenge after Chelsea friendly defeat in America

Rob McElhenney has set Wrexham the ambitious challenge of facing Chelsea again, but this time as a Premier League club, in the next five years.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two clubs were involved in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday evening that took place on American soil in North Carolina. Top-flight Chelsea, despite fielding a youthful side, proved far too strong for the ambitious Dragons in the Florida Cup clash as they ran out 5-0 winners on the day. Wrexham are, however, a work in progress following their promotion back into the Football League last season and McElhenney hopes that they will be better placed to hold their own against the Blues on the next occasion that their paths cross.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McElhenney, who fills co-owners duties at Wrexham alongside fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, posted on Twitter after seeing the Dragons come unstuck against Premier League heavyweights: “Thank you Chelsea! Hopefully we’ll see you again in 5 years or so :).” The Blues responded by saying: “Diolch, [Thank you] Rob! Best of luck for the new season.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham, who have another glamour friendly against Manchester United to take in this summer, have never shied away from the fact that they want to reach the Premier League at some stage and are expected to be among the promotion challengers when the 2023-24 League Two season gets underway on August 5.