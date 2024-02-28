Sassuolo vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Sassuolo and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli and Sassuolo are headed in different directions as they face off in a rescheduled Serie A encounter on Wednesday.

Both teams will be looking to end winless streaks, with the defending league champions aiming to close the gap towards the top-six, while the hosts will want to distance themselves from the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sassuolo vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: MAPEI Stadium - Citta del Tricolore

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Napoli will be played at the MAPEI Stadium - Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Wednesday, February 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sassuolo vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo team news

Striker Domenico Berardi is yet to come good from a knee injury, while Martin Erlic and Mattia Viti will need once-overs ahead of kickoff.

Jeremy Toljan made it to the bench in the 2-3 loss against Empoli last weekend, and the right-back will push for a start following his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Andrea Pinamonti will continue to lead the attack in Berardi's absence, while Samu Castillejo and Cristian Volpato battle for a spot on the right side.

Sassuolo possible XI: Consigli; Toljan, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Doig; Henrique, Boloca; Castillejo, Thorstvedt, Lauriente; Pinamonti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo Defenders: Kumbulla, Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Doig, Pederson, Toljan, Missori Midfielders: Lipani, Henrique, Boloca, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato Forwards: Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Castillejo

Napoli team news

After missing the last two games with a muscle strain, winger Cyril Ngonge is a doubt for the mid-week tie.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo is back from a one-match suspension, and is expected to reclaim his place from Pasquale Mazzocchi at right-back, while Matteo Politano is likely to start ahead of Giacomo Raspadori on the right flank.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen should complete the three-man attack.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sassuolo and Napoli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 27, 2023 Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo Serie A February 17, 2023 Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli Serie A October 29, 2022 Napoli 4-0 Sassuolo Serie A April 30, 2022 Napoli 6-1 Sassuolo Serie A December 1, 2021 Sassuolo 2-2 Napoli Serie A

