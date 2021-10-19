Salah sets Liverpool consecutive goalscoring record after finish against Atletico in Champions League
Mohamed Salah has added a new record to his burgeoning collection of Liverpool honours after becoming the first player to score in nine consecutive matches in the club's history.
The Egypt international opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's Reds at Wanda Metropolitano in their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, rifling home a deflected finish off James Milner.
It comes as the striker continues to discover arguably the richest form of his career, with the forward a standout performer at Anfield across the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
Editors' Picks
- Did Man Utd make a huge mistake signing Ronaldo? Solskjaer's side now worse at the one thing they did well
- Mentored by Bielsa and wanted by Liverpool: How Raphinha became Brazil's new golden boy
- Maarten Vandevoordt: Belgium's record-breaking teenage goalkeeper out to emulate Neuer
- Henry’s right - Dismal Arsenal not going anywhere fast under Arteta
What has been achieved?
Salah's latest finish - which takes his tally to 11 across all competitions over the season so far - furthers a run that dates all the way back to late August, when he converted a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.
Since then, he has found the back of the net on each subsequent appearance, with finishes against Leeds, Milan, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Porto, Manchester City and Watford.
The only game Liverpool have played in the period where has not scored was their Carabao Cup clash with Norwich - and only because he was not in the squad.
Liverpool set unwanted first
While Salah's opener gave the visitors the best start they could hope for - coupled with a wonder strike from Naby Keita only a handful of minutes later - the Reds ultimately found themselves pegged back by the time the break arrived.
A double for Antoine Griezmann - a much-needed shot in the arm for the Barcelona loanee who has struggled with his return to his former club - meant parity was restored at half-time.
It also meant that Klopp's side became the first Liverpool team to both score and concede two goals inside the first half of a Champions League game.