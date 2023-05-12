Romelu Lukaku will talk with Chelsea's incoming head coach to decide whether or not he will stay at the club next season, it has been reported.

Lukaku loan at Inter ends in summer

Italian side will not pursue permanent deal

Striker will discuss future with new coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku's loan at Inter will come to an end this summer and ESPN reports that he will return to Stamford Bridge and will make a decision on his future after meeting with the next permanent head coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly close to a deal that will see him take over as the permanent successor to Graham Potter, who was sacked last month. It was reported last month that Chelsea will ask Lukaku if he wants to stay to fight for his place with Pochettino as coach as the club are considering which players could thrive under the Argentine.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku is said to be open to staying in Italy, but Inter have no intention of signing him at the end of the season. The striker has struggled with injuries but has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence in recent weeks by scoring in the wins against Empoli and Roma.

It is not yet known if Pochettino will want to keep the striker or offload him as the London club are under pressure to raise funds by cutting down on their bloated squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? After Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, Lukaku will likely feature for Inter when they face Sassuolo in Serie A.