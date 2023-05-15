'Easier if it depended on me!' - Roma legend Francesco Totti suggests he could persuade Jose Mourinho to reject PSG

Roma legend Francesco Totti believes he could persuade Jose Mourinho to stay at the club and reject Paris Saint-Germain if it was down to him.

WHAT HAPPENED? Totti, who spent the whole of his incredible 24-year career with the club, is confident Mourinho will stay beyond this summer, despite speculation that he could leave. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach has been linked with the PSG job.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at the Internazionali d’Italia tennis tournament in Rome, Totti said: "If it depended on me, it would be easier, let’s see what will happen. I don’t know what they said with the club, and I don’t know what will happen. They will decide the best solution.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma face Bayer Leverkusen this week in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, holding a 1-0 aggregate lead after the first leg. It could be Mourinho's second European trophy in as many years with Roma, having won last year's inaugural Europa Conference League. On that, Totti added: “There are still 90 minutes left that are important to reach the goal we all want and that is the final.”

WHAT NEXT? Roma travel to Leverkusen on Thursday night looking to book their spot in the Europa League final in Budapest.