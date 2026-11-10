Blue invasion! Mancini runs rule over Chelsea's Palestra and Serie A's brightest young starlets

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has assessed Chelsea fullback Marco Palestra and several emerging Serie A talents after welcoming them to Coverciano. Mancini explained his commitment to evaluating young players firsthand ahead of crucial UEFA Nations League matches.
Mancini opens Coverciano gates for emerging talents
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has welcomed a wave of fresh faces to Coverciano as the Azzurri prepare for their concluding UEFA Nations League fixtures against France and Belgium. The squad features several exciting young prospects, including Chelsea fullback Marco Palestra and Como playmaker Mattia Liberali.
Mancini emphasized that scouting and calling up technically gifted youngsters is vital for evaluating their readiness for senior international football.
While some debutants will remain with the senior group for the entire camp, others like Riccardo Cassano and Simone Lontani will gain valuable experience before joining youth categories.
Assessing Marco Palestra's offensive qualities
Mancini evaluated Palestra's tactical profile, noting that the Chelsea defender brings an energetic, attacking dimension to the right flank despite recent injury struggles.
"I think he's a very offensive right-back, I don't think he can be a winger, but he's very young so he can become as such," Mancini observed.
"He comes from an injury so it'll take time to regain fitness, but he has great quality, he is an attacking full-back and it suits us."
Praise for Liberali, Palma, and domestic coaching trends
Mancini also highlighted the impressive development of other young stars making waves in Italian football, including Como's Mattia Liberali and Udinese defender Matteo Palma.
"Liberali is a young guy, with not many appearances in Serie A. He has done well with the Italy youth teams. He has personality and technical ability," Mancini noted.
The coach also praised the tactical bravery of modern Serie A managers: "I have to say that coaches have truly improved in recent years. Many teams play football even when they risk losing games, and this benefits everyone."
Balancing present results with future preparation
As Italy aim to secure qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals, Mancini remains dedicated to building a sustainable pathway from youth categories to the senior team.
The Azzurri face a formidable double-header against France at the San Siro and Belgium in Brussels.
By introducing players like Palestra and Liberali early, Mancini ensures the national team is well-prepared for both immediate challenges and long-term success.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.