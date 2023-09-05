Revealed: The reasons Man Utd star Jadon Sancho has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Tag and England boss Gareth Southgate - and why Chelsea decided to sign Cole Palmer instead this summer

Jadon Sancho's problems with time-keeping and a propensity to sulk touted as the reasons why he's been dropped for club and country.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho's attitude has been questioned in a detailed report in the Daily Mail. The United winger has been in the spotlight since Erik ten Hag left him out of the squad to face Arsenal due to his performances in training, which prompted the 23-year-old to fire back on social media and claim he had been made a scapegoat for United's poor recent results. The Daily Mail has listed a number of issues that Sancho has faced during his career, relating to his time-keeping and a habit of sulking when things do not go his way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was revealed that Sancho and Phil Foden were once dropped from an England Under-19 match against Latvia after turning up late to a team meeting. He also was punished by former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre on several occasions for lateness, including missing matches against Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach. And he ran into trouble with the German FA for flouting lockdown rules to go and get a haircut.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It was revealed that Gareth Southgate and the England coaching staff were not happy with Sancho sulking after he was left out of the starting XI for the Euro 2020 opener. He was last picked by Southgate for a World Cup qualifier against Andorra in 2021. And it is believed that Chelsea considered signing Sancho from United over the summer but were warned about his attitude, prompting them to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City instead.

DID YOU KNOW? Sancho has scored only 12 goals and provided just six assists for United since his £74m move from Borussia Dortmund, a huge drop off from his time in the Bundesliga, when he netted 17 goals and made 17 assists in the 2019-20 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JADON SANCHO? The winger will remain at United during the international break and has just under two weeks until his side's next game against Brighton. It remains to be seen whether he will return to the matchday squad for the fixture on September 16.