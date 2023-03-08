Revealed: The extraordinary clause in Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract that relies on Champions League glory

Kylian Mbappe's contract will automatically renew until the end of the 2024-25 season IF Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League this year.

Champions League win will extend deal to 2025

PSG play Bayern on Wednesday

Mbappe hasn't indicated whether he will extend deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe faces a big decision regarding his future at PSG, and has until the end of the season to choose whether he wants his deal to expire in 2024 or the year after. However, the choice will be taken out of his hands and his contract will be automatically extended by a year if the Ligue 1 leaders win an elusive Champions League this season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe penned a huge new deal last summer for an initial two years, with an option for a third, spurning interest from Real Madrid to commit his future to Paris. The player has given no indication so far as to whether he will extend or not; although he will reportedly receive an extra €100 million (£89m/$105m) should he do so.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG will have to change their fortunes in the Champions League tonight. They currently trail Bayern Munich 1-0 on aggregate and need to win at the Allianz Arena to advance to the last eight of the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward will lead PSG against Bayern Munich tonight, and figures to play a big part as the Parisians push to win Ligue 1 this year.