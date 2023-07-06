Revealed: The bizarre 'Instagram clause' in Felix Nmecha's contract that could see him fined €1m by Borussia Dortmund

Felix Nmecha has an 'Instagram clause' in his contract that will see him fined €1 million if he violates the club's values on social media.

Dortmund complete Nmecha deal

Clause included in his deal

Will be fined if he makes controversial posts

WHAT HAPPENED? Nmecha has completed a move to Dortmund from Wolfsburg, for a fee in the region of €30m (£26m/$33m) but he has previously sparked controversy with his social media activity, leading to a clause being included in his deal that will allow the German club to fine him if he is deemed to have posted something that goes against the club's values, Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reports. The new Dortmund signing shared alleged homophobic and transphobic posts on Instagram but he has insisted his messages were "taken out of context".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund's fans staged a protest against Nmecha's signing but it has not deterred the club, who have posted a statement to go along with their signing announcement, insisting that they believe the deeply religious midfielder does not hold any homophobic or transphobic beliefs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Nmecha has not exactly apologised, he insists that he is a Christian and that he "loves all people". He has also asked Dortmund fans to give him a chance.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund play SV Westfalia Rhynern in their first pre-season friendly later this month.