Another bid rejected! Chelsea see £80m Moises Caicedo offer turned down by Brighton

Chelsea have seen an £80 million ($103m) bid rejected for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea's latest offer for Caicedo, worth £80m, has been rejected "immediately" by Brighton. The club have now made three bids - the first two were worth £60m ($77m) and £70m ($90m) - and it remains to be seen if a fourth follows.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romano reports that the clubs remain locked in negotiations and there is no agreement between the two sides. Metro reports that Brighton value Caicedo in excess of £100m ($128m), having seen Declan Rice move to Arsenal for a fee of £105m ($135m) earlier this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are attempting to restructure their squad under new manager Mauricio Pochettino and have already signed Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Angelo this summer, while letting 13 players leave permanently.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will surely mull over whether to return with a fourth offer for the Ecuador international.