Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake are set to host Sporting Kansas City on October 7 in the MLS.

Real Salt Lake have won each of their last two games in the MLS and are coming into this on the back of a 1-0 win against LAFC. They are currently fourth in the table, just three points behind second position, having picked up 46 points from 31 games.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are coming into this game having lost 4-1 to the table toppers St. Louis. They are 11th in the table with 38 points from 32 games, having conceded the third most goals with 48.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET Venue: America First Field

The MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City will be played at America First Field.

It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake have a couple of injury concerns with midfielder Pablo Ruiz out with an injury. Erik Holt has not featured in four months due to a long-term shoulder injury, which will keep him out of this weekend's contest as well.

Real Salt Lake predicted XI: MacMath; Eneli, Glad, Vera, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Palacio, Chang, Luna; Rubin, Arango.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macmath, Beavers, Gomez Defenders: Glad, Silva, Pierre, Rivera, Brody, Vera, Oviedo, Farnsworth, Hidalgo, Eneli Midfielders: Nyeman, Ojeda, Loffelsend, Palacio, Wellings, Caldwell, Luna Forwards: Savarino, Kreilach, Gomez, Julio, Chang, Jacquesson, Arango, Rubin, Musovski, Paul

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City have some injury concerns ahead of their next game. Young defender Kayden Pierre has been sidelined due to an injury, dependable right-back Graham Zusi is also set to sit out as he has a hamstring issue to recover from while American defender Kortne Ford is another name on the injury table as he's healing from an Achilles tendon injury.

Sporting KC predicted XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Walter, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rondov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Davis Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Gutierrez, Espinoza, Flores, Kinda, Thommy, Cisneros Forwards: Saloi, Russell, Tzionis, Pulido, Agada, Shelton

Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have one win each in their last four games against each other while the other two games have ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition July 13, 2023 Kansas City 2-2 Salt Lake MLS February 9, 2023 Salt Lake 2-2 Kansas City Carolina Challenge Cup July 18, 2022 Salt Lake 3-0 Kansas City MLS March 27, 2022 Kansas City 1-0 Salt Lake MLS

