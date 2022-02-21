Rangnick condemns Leeds crowd violence after Elanga is struck by coin during Man Utd victory

Ralf Rangnick condemned the crowd after Leeds' clash with Manchester United following Anthony Elanga being struck by a coin.

The Red Devils picked up a thrilling 4-2 victory in a fiercely competitive contest at Elland Road, with Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Elanga all getting on the scoresheet.

The game was overshadowed by a group of Leeds supporters though, as Elanga had to be treated on the pitch after being hit by an object from the stands.

What happened?

Members of the home crowd were clearly seen throwing missiles after United's first and second goals.

Fred made it 3-2 after coming off the bench in the second half, and fellow substitute Elanga was hurt by a coin to the head as he joined in the celebrations.

The 19-year-old was able to finish the match despite the blow, and had the final say by scoring United's fourth goal before running to the away stand and putting his finger to his lips.

What has been said?

The Press Association have confirmed that the FA will be launching an investigation into the incident, and Rangnick said Leeds had already started their own internal process when speaking to reporters after the game.

"As far as I know, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United," said United's interim manager.

"I don't think that anything happened in the end. Anthony Elanga looked well and he was happy about scoring his goal.

"Obviously things like that should not happen and I think even more so this game. The atmosphere was great.

"At times we had to cool down things on the pitch a little bit but this is what I did when I walked onto the pitch (during a late melee). I didn't want anything to happen - no yellow or red cards. In moments like this, I think it's important to try and cool things down."

