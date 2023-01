With Erling Haaland piling up the hat-tricks, can you name the Premier League stars he's chasing?

Watch out: Erling Haaland is already climbing the Premier League's all-time hat-trick leaderboard!

The Manchester City star moved into a tie for 15th place with his trio of goals against Wolves on Sunday. You probably know that Sergio Aguero tops the list, but can you name the other men Haaland is chasing for the most Premier League hat-tricks?

Test your knowledge below: