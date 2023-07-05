PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe parties with NFL legend Tom Brady and Jay-Z at billionaire Michael Rubin's $50m house in the Hamptons

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe partied with NFL legend Tom Brady and Jay-Z at billionaire Michael Rubin's $50m house in the Hamptons.

Mbappe partied with Brady & Jay-Z

Billionaire Rubin hosted an all-white-themed party

Real Madrid Fans get excited seeing Mbappe in spotless white

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international was part of Rubin's Fourth of July party in the Hamptons along with the likes of Brady, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber.

It is believed that almost 350 Hollywood and sports stars attended the all-white party in the Bridgehampton pad.

@tombrady Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's future is up in the air after the striker informed PSG that he will not renew in 2024, which has forced the club to think about putting him up for sale this summer. He has been consistently linked with Real Madrid, and Los Blancos fans got excited when they saw the 2018 World Cup winner in an all-white costume. DJ Mariio, a Spanish musician and a self-proclaimed Real Madrid fan with over 3.6m Instagram followers, wrote in the comments on Mbappe's picture with Jay-Z: "Corazon blanco? 🤍 WELCOME TO MADRID".

@k.mbappe Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Although Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told supporters the club are not chasing the striker currently, they continue to be strongly linked with Mbappe and his PSG future remains uncertain.