PSG secure €45m deal for French wonderkid Bradley Barcola from Lyon

PSG have secured a deal to bring teenage sensation Bradley Barcola to the club after a €45m deal was agreed with Lyon.

Barcola set to join French champions

Scored 7 goals for Lyon in 22/23

Will bolster Luis Enrique's squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old winger is set to join the Parisians in a €45m ($57.2m) deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Barcola looks set to replace Brazilian superstar Neymar following his move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. He scored seven goals and laid on a further ten assists for Lyon in all competitions last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having lost many high-profile names this summer under Luis Enrique's complete overhaul of the squad, Marco Verrati, Georginio Wijnaldum and Hugo Ekitike also look set to seek pastures before the upcoming transfer deadline. Barcola joins Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez as just some of the new faces at the Parc des Princes.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG?: After an undefeated start to the new season, Barcola could turn out against his former club when Lyon hosts PSG in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.