Revealed: How much Barcelona will have to pay to sign Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on permanent basis

- Barca discover prices tags of duo
- Portuguese pair joined on deadline day on loan
- Felix and Cancelo off to a flying start in Spain
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal internationals arrived at Barcelona on deadline day at the end of the summer transfer window on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. After making promising starts to their Barcelona careers, the club could now consider keeping them at the club beyond the end of the current campaign.
The Catalan giants have discovered that Atletico Madrid are likely to charge €80 million (£69.5m/$85m) for Felix's services while English champions Manchester City could ask for around €25m (£21.7m/$26m) for Cancelo, according to Mundo Deportivo.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix has been a revelation since joining Barcelona as he managed to score three goals in as many matches for the club thus far and has provided one assist. Cancelo too has started well and has also already opened his account for his new club.
WHAT NEXT? Barcelona sporting director Deco had earlier stated that in order to earn a permanent deal from the club, the duo needs to perform consistently throughout the season. They will be next seen in action on Saturday when Barca face Celta Vigo in La Liga.