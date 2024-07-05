Portugal vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In a repeat of the final of the 2016 edition of the European Championship, then runners-up France will seek to exact revenge in Friday's quarter-final clash against Portugal at Volsparkstadion.
Roberto Martinez's side got past Slovenia on penalties in their round of 16 encounter, while Les Bleus edged Belgium 1-0 to get here.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Portugal vs France kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Volksparkstadion
The Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, July 5, in the United States (US).
How to watch Portugal vs France online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ViX and FOX.
Team news & squads
Portugal team news
Martinez could go ahead with an unchanged line-up despite his men enduring 120 minutes of football on Monday.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be raring to score his first goal at Euro 2024, with Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao ahead of the likes of Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao in the pecking order to feature in attack.
Joao Palhinha and Vitinha are expected to keep their spots in the middle.
Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Sa, Costa
|Defenders:
|Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao
France team news
France boss Didier Deschamps will be forced into making a certain change as Adrien Rabiot will serve a one-match ban after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in the Belgium win.
Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana and Warren Zaire-Emery are all in contention to replace Rabiot in the XI.
Kingsley Coman has taken leave for the birth of his child, while Marcus Thuram emerges a doubt on account of a knock.
As such, Randan Kolo Muani is in line to lead the line, with Kylian Mbappe joining from the left wing.
France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Areola, Samba
|Defenders:
|Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate
|Midfielders:
|Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Zaire-Emery, Fofana
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Barcola
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portugal and France across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 23, 2021
|Portugal 2-2 France
|UEFA European Championship
|November 14, 2020
|Portugal 0-1 France
|UEFA Nations League
|October 11, 2020
|France 0-0 Portugal
|UEFA Nations League
|July 10, 2016
|Portugal 1-0 AET France
|UEFA European Championship
|September 4, 2015
|Portugal 0-1 France
|International Friendly