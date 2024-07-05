This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal Getty Images
European Championship
team-logo
Volksparkstadion
team-logo
WATCH ON SLING TV
Anselm Noronha

Portugal vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipPortugalFrancePortugal vs France

How to watch the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a repeat of the final of the 2016 edition of the European Championship, then runners-up France will seek to exact revenge in Friday's quarter-final clash against Portugal at Volsparkstadion.

Roberto Martinez's side got past Slovenia on penalties in their round of 16 encounter, while Les Bleus edged Belgium 1-0 to get here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs France kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 5, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Volksparkstadion

The Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, July 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Portugal vs France online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ViXWatch here
FOXWatch here

In the US, the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ViX and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Martinez could go ahead with an unchanged line-up despite his men enduring 120 minutes of football on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be raring to score his first goal at Euro 2024, with Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao ahead of the likes of Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao in the pecking order to feature in attack.

Joao Palhinha and Vitinha are expected to keep their spots in the middle.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patricio, Sa, Costa
Defenders:Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo
Midfielders:Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha
Forwards:Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

France team news

France boss Didier Deschamps will be forced into making a certain change as Adrien Rabiot will serve a one-match ban after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in the Belgium win.

Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana and Warren Zaire-Emery are all in contention to replace Rabiot in the XI.

Kingsley Coman has taken leave for the birth of his child, while Marcus Thuram emerges a doubt on account of a knock.

As such, Randan Kolo Muani is in line to lead the line, with Kylian Mbappe joining from the left wing.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Areola, Samba
Defenders:Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate
Midfielders:Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Zaire-Emery, Fofana
Forwards:Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portugal and France across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
June 23, 2021Portugal 2-2 FranceUEFA European Championship
November 14, 2020Portugal 0-1 FranceUEFA Nations League
October 11, 2020France 0-0 PortugalUEFA Nations League
July 10, 2016Portugal 1-0 AET FranceUEFA European Championship
September 4, 2015Portugal 0-1 FranceInternational Friendly

Useful links

Advertisement