How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and game info

How to watch the NHL match between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins, as well as start time and team news.

Atlantic Division leaders Boston Bruins travel to the PPG Paints Arena to face a high-flying Pittsburgh Penguins outfit on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Penguins are fourth in the Metropolitan Division as they have struggled this season. The Penguins, although, are on a scintillating gallop of four wins in five games as they look to challenge the Bruins.

Boston Bruins are just one point ahead of the pack in the Atlantic Division, having managed 46 wins this season. The Bruins have scored 3.24 goals per game and conceded 2.68 goals per game, and they will be vying to continue this momentum against the Penguins.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about today's Penguins vs Bruins game.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins : Date & Puck Drop Time

Pittsburgh Penguins will welcome the Boston Bruins to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The two sides will meet on April 13, 2024, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in the US.

Date April 13, 2024 Puck Drop 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Arena PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins NHL game online - TV channels & live streams

Hockey fans all over the United States can watch the Pittsburgh Penguins' and Boston Bruins' clash live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins Team News

Pittsburgh Penguins Team News

Pittsburgh Penguins will bank on Sidney Crosby's services to produce the goods in front of goal. Crosby has 41 goals and 48 assists, scoring 89 points. Evgeni Malkin is second on the list with 63 points on the back of 25 goals and 38 assists.

Bryan Rust has scored 54 points, while Erik Karlsson and Jake Guentzel have netted 52 points apiece, and they could play a crucial role for the Penguins.

Noel Acciari and Matt Nieto are listed as inured-reserves for the hosts while Jansen Hankins is sidelined due to a hand injury.

Boston Bruins Team News

The Bruins have been relient of David Pastrnak throughout the NHL campaign having thundered 107 points with 47 goals and 60 assists. Brad Marchand is the second-highest contributor for the Bruins with 28 goals and 38 assists as he has chipped in with 66 points.

Jeremy Swayman will be responsible for goaltending, having made an astounding 1156 saves after conceding 1263 shots.

Pat Maroon is listed as an injured reserve for the Bruins due to a back issue as he joins Milan Lucic, Matthew Poitras, Derek Forbort in the treatment room. Right-winger Justin Brazeau is also nursing an upper-body injury ruling him out of the clash.

Recent results and Schedule

Pittsburgh Penguins Results

Date Opposition Result 11 Apr 2024 Detroit (W) 6-5 (OT) 8 Apr 2024 Toronto (L) 3-2 (OT) 5 Apr 2024 Tampa Bay (W) 5-4 4 Apr 2024 Washington (W) 4-1 2 Apr 2024 New Jersey (W) 6-3

Boston Bruins Results